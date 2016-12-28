Vomiting bug continues to impact at Altnagelvin

Altnagelvin’s Trauma and Orthopaedics Care Ward remains closed to new admissions this week due to an outbreak of norovirus, while a number of other wards affected are now partially opened.

The Trust has confirmed that the winter vomiting bug continues to impact on admissions at the Derry Hospital, particularly at Ward 2, and a spokesperson said that all other wards are being closely monitored.

Earlier this month it was confirmed that several wards had to be shut down at Altnagelvin and the Waterside Hospital due to the norovirus, which has been affecting people right across the north west this winter.

Measures implemented by health teams however, including a public awareness campaign, has helped to limit the spread of the highly contagious virus at health facilities.

The spokesperson said the Western Health and Social Care Trust’s Infection Prevention and Control Team were this week continuing to provide support and advice to staff at this time.

He said: “Increased infection control measures have been put in place such as isolation of symptomatic patients, use of Personal Protective Clothing, increased and enhanced cleaning, and limiting the movement of staff between wards unless absolutely necessary.”

The Trust has also issued the following advice to local people:

“To protect our patients and staff, people should not come to the hospital if they are feeling unwell, have any symptoms of norovirus (nausea/vomiting and or diarrhoea) or someone at home does.

“People should not come to visit unless absolutely necessary.

“Those who decide to visit loved ones in the hospital are asked to thoroughly wash their hands before and after visiting with soap and water. Visitors should visit only one patient whilst at the hospital do not move from ward to ward and refrain from sitting on beds.

“We would like to thank all patients and visitors for their continued cooperation in this matter.”

For more information about Norovirus, click here: www.bit.ly/2gxmINk.