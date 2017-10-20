WATCH: Sinn Fein MLA gets hit in the face with cream pie

A video showing a Sinn Fein MLA getting hit in the face with a cream pie has been shared on social media.

The video was posted on Twitter by Belfast Sinn Fein and shows Belfast North MLA, Gerry Kelly, take a cream pie in the face.

The reason behind the video?

It was done to raise money for Action Cancer.

Belfast Sinn Fein also hosted a coffee morning for the charity at their offices on Antrim Road.

