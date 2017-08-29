Helpline established by Trust for emotional support after floods

The Western Trust has established a helpline for those who are in need of emotional support as a result of the floods. The Listening Ear Service line is set to commence today (Tuesday, August 29) and will operate Monday to Friday from 9 am to 5 pm, via telephone number 07903990897.

Anyone in need of any support or who finds themselves in distress are also encouraged to contact Lifeline at 0808 808 8000 or the Samaritans at 028 71 265511.

The council meanwhile has reminded people that in the event of any further incidents of flooding, they should contact the flooding incident line on 0300 2000 100.

Calls taken by the incident line staff are passed to the relevant responding agency, and people are advised that all calls will be answered, but that waiting times may be longer when there is a high volume of calls.

Information about preparing for possible flooding and what to do after a flood, is currently available at www.nidirect.gov.uk/flooding-your-area.