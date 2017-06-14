Henry Girls launch Earagail Arts Festival programme in Malin

Talented Inishowen trio The Henry Girls led the Earagail Arts Festival team at the launch the programme in Malin Town and two other Donegal locations.

The three sisters who make up Donegal’s finest folk export joined forces with a team of dignitaries, artists and organisers in Carrickfinn, Letterkenny as well as Malin for the launch of the packed festival programme.

Now in its 29th year, Earagail Arts Festival is a 20-day celebration of music, theatre, visual arts, film, literature, circus, comedy and dance.

Running from Tuesday July 4 to Sunday July 23, the festival is one of the flagship Donegal events along the Wild Atlantic Way and organisers have promised something for everyone, from family and outdoor events to theatre, workshops and music from all corners of the world.

The launch included a special performance by The Henry Girls, who will open next month’s festival with a unique five-day interactive residency which includes songwriting workshops, cultural and culinary tours, traditional pub sessions and three very special concerts.

Other highlights of this year’s Earagail Arts Festival include Femi Kuti & The Positive Force, The Selecter & Don Letts, Circus Raj, Ponydance, Kindur, Aon, Pat Kinevane’s Silent and an extensive visual arts programme on the theme of architecture.

Minister of State for the Diaspora and International Development, Joe McHugh TD said the Earagail Arts Festival plays a major role in showcasing the rich assortment of cultural activities in Ireland:

“Throughout the month of July, people from around the world will travel to our most northern county and will have the opportunity to experience some of the best homegrown and international artists while exploring the wilderness of the Wild Atlantic Way.”

Festival Director, Paul Brown said: “As an advocate for a shared cultural experience, over 29 years Earagail Arts Festival continues to celebrate diversity, the exchange of ideas and a global freedom of expression of movement. With the extension of dates to include an immersive new residency by The Henry Girls, the 29th festival commences in full with a weekend of street arts in Malin complimented by music from Cinematic Orchestra’s alumnists The Breath, Northern Irish rising star Ciaran Lavery, and the Afrofunk of the legendary Femi Kuti.”

“To round off this year’s proceedings we continue our partnership with the Swell Festival with two days of psychedelia, electronica, contemporary Scottish/Irish Gaelic and American ragtime on The Mountain Stage out on the western reaches of the Wild Atlantic Way.”

As part of the annual festival, Earagail Arts Festival will also present the third instalment of the Donegal International Folk & Roots Weekend along Donegal’s Wild Atlantic Way from Thursday July 13 to Sunday 16.

For full details on the Earagail Arts programme visit www.eaf.ie. The Festival is funded by The Arts Council of Ireland, Fáilte Ireland and Donegal County Council.