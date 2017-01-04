Here’s why former Chelsea F.C. boss ‘Big Phil’ Scolari was in Derry...

The ‘Journal’ has discovered why Brazilian World Cup winning coach and former Chelsea F.C. manager, Luiz Felipe Scolari, was in Derry recently.

The 68 year-old, who led Brazil to World Cup glory in Korea/Japan in 2002, was visiting his son who is works in the city, according to a source.

The source told the ‘Journal’ that Scolari’s son is a student at Queen’s University, Belfast and is currently on work placement in Derry.

Scolari, who is better known as ‘Big Phil’, was spotted on the 212 Translink Goldline service from the bus station on Foyle Street to the Europa bus station in Belfast on Monday.

Mr. Scolari is the current manager of Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao F.C. in China which includes former Tottenham Hotspur player and Brazilian international, Paulinho.

