Heritage roadshow bound for Derry

The Ulster Architectural Heritage Society’s public roadshow is set to arrive in Derry next week.

The roadshow is currently touring Northern Ireland and will pitch up at the Verbal Arts Centre on Tuesday August 1, from 11am to 1pm.

The tour has been organised to help local people discover all about the Heritage Angel Awards Northern Ireland.

The roadshows will help to explain the different categories and give advice on how to nominate a person, group or heritage project in your area for an award.

The Heritage Angel Awards are funded by the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation and the Department for Communities and the project was officially launched in June 2017.

The categories are: Best Rescue of a Historic Building; Best Contribution to a Heritage Project by Young People (25 and under); Best Craftsperson or Apprentice on a Heritage Rescue or Repair Project and Best Rescue, Recording or Interpretation of a Historic Place. Applications close on August 15.

Nicola McVeigh, Chief Executive, Ulster Architectural Heritage Society: “It is important that the achievements of these groups and individuals are recognised and celebrated to encourage a renewed interest in the region’s heritage sector.”

Iain Greenway, Director, Historic Environment Division, Department of Communities said: “Our heritage is a source of great pride with huge potential to contribute to our economy through tourism and the construction industry, and to community wellbeing and vitality.”

For details on how to apply to the 2017 Heritage Angel Awards NI or to nominate someone else for an award visit www.heritageangelawards-ni.org.uk/.