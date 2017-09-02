Highlighting plight of retired greyhounds

Derry’s greyhound fraternity have gathered to help raise awareness of the need for homes for retired racing dogs.

Men, women and children gathered with their racing and retired dogs, at the Foyle Valley Railway Museum for the Derry event on Sunday last.

The walk formed part of a wider Irish Retired Greyhound Trust initiative taking place across Ireland.

The Brandywell Greyhound Racing Supporters’ Group hosted the Derry event in conjunction with local charity, Destined.

A spokesperson for the Derry group said: “We want to highlight what great pets greyhounds make, contrary to belief, they don’t need loads of exercise, because they are sprinters, they conserve their energy so they like lying around a lot.”

Anyone who has an interest in the dogs or who wants to support the work of the group can sign up for a year’s membership for £5.

The spokesperson said: “The newly built track at the Brandywell will be opening later this year and our Supporter’s Group will be involved in raising the profile of greyhound racing to help enliven the sport and get it back into the blood stream of the city once more. We aim to connect the sport with other aspects of city life such as community, culture, heritage, tourism, business and health. The future of this important aspect of our city’s culture depends on people taking an interest in the sport and supporting our initiatives to keep the sport alive at the Brandywell.”

For more information on dog racing locally, check in with the Brandywell Greyhound Racing Supporters Group Facebook page.