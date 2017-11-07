Hillsborough Disaster documentary in Derry

A man who investigated the Hillsborough disaster will be in Derry this week as a key documentary on the tragedy is screened in the city.

‘Hillsborough’, the film documenting the disaster at the Sheffield Wednesday football ground during the FA cup semi-final match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest back in 1989, will be shown this Wednesday and Thursday night.

The screenings will take place in the Craft Hub at Rosemount Factory starting, at 7pm each night.

The film will be followed by a question and answer panel discussion with Professor Phil Scraton, primary author of the Hillsborough Independent Panel’s Report, and factual consultant to the film.

There will also be a book signing of the new edition of Professor Scraton’s definitive book, ‘Hillsborough: The Truth’.

A total of 96 people died, while hundreds were injured and thousands left traumatised as a result of the football ground tragedy.

A spokesperson for the organisers of the events in Derry said: “Beginning on the fateful day in 1989, Hillsborough explores the key developments in the preceding years, months, weeks, days, hours and minutes leading to the horrific loss of life.

“It tells the story of the families’ resilience in their quest for justice, the eventual findings of the Hillsborough Independent Panel that exonerated the fans and demonstrated the culpability of the police and other powerful institutions.

“It concludes with the inquest verdicts and the families’ responses.

“The film was made for ESPN and the BBC and directed by Dan Gordon. It was screened to great acclaim around the world but could not be shown in Britain or Ireland while the recent inquests were in session.

“It was shortlisted for an EMMY after it was shown on BBC2 following the momentous verdict of unlawful killing at the Hillsborough inquests. Public reaction was unprecedented and this year it won a BAFTA for best factual documentary.”

Informed by over two decades of research by Queens Professor Phil Scraton, the film uses original footage of the disaster and its aftermath, interspersed with harrowing first-hand accounts by the bereaved, survivors and police officers.

It shines a light on institutionalised injustices and media-fed myths that prevailed for a quarter of a century.

The Hillsborough families have been long-term visitors to events in Derry around the Bloody Sunday weekends and have supported the Derry families in the quest for justice as well.

Craft is the arts and cultural group in the Outerwest area of Rosemount, the Glen and Ballymagroarty and Hazelbank. It offers venue space and programmes for arts, music, drama, dance, video and recording.

Tickets can be booked through the Glenview Community Centre, telephone 02871267748 or email: sineadbarr@gmail.com