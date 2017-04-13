Hollywood star spotted in North

Oscar winning actor, Morgan Freeman, has been spotted in the North.

Freeman, who won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in ‘Million Dollar Baby’ in 2008, was spotted walking near Brunswick Street in Belfast city centre on Thursday afternoon.

A photo of the Hollywood star was posted on Twitter by the Maldron Hotels Group.

“The queues have started already (opening April 2018!!) to get into our Maldron Hotel Belfast City & look who’s first in line #morganfreeman,” they said.

It is believed 79 year-old Freeman is in Europe to promote his new film ‘Going In Style’ in which he stars alongside Michael Caine and Alan Arkin.