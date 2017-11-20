Homelessness strategy has had limited success

The authorities have had limited success addressing homelessness in Derry and, remarkably, do not regularly count the number of people sleeping rough in the city, according to the Head of the Northern Ireland Audit Office (NIAO) Kieran Donnelly.

Mr. Donnelly’s new report on ‘Homelessness in Northern Ireland’, which examines the scale of the problem across the North, found that the last official count of rough sleepers in Derry - nearly ten years ago - showed the phenomenon was more of an issue than in the larger Belfast area.

“An exercise commissioned by NIHE in 2015 found that on average six people sleep rough in Belfast each night: an earlier 2008 exercise in Derry/Londonderry found an average of eight rough sleepers a night,” reports Mr. Donnelly.

The NIAO chief also reveals 12 crisis beds at First Housing’s Damien House facility in John Street had utlisation rates of over 80 per cent in each of the past five years.

“The homelessness trends reflected in official Departmental statsitices indicate that the aim of reducing homelessness over the course of the Homelessness Strategy 2012-17 has had limited success,” said Mr. Donnelly.

However, he warned rough sleeping was a tiny part of the problem and that statutory homelessness has increasd by 32 per cent over the past five years.

Mr. Donnelly said: “Contrary to popualr belief homelessness is not restricted to people who sleep rough, it encompasses a much wider range of individuals in a variety of circumstances.”