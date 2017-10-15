Horror expressed over suspected arson atack that could have ended in 'tragedy'

A suspected arson attack on a block of flats overnight could have ended in tragedy.

That's according to Sinn Féin West Tyrone MLA Michaela Boyle who has expressed her horror over what police confirmed they were treating as a suspected arson attack on a ground floor flat of a newly refurbished block of flats at Lisnafin Park in Strabane.

The flat was completely gutted.

Ms. Boyle said: "People are shocked and horrified that this has happened and more-so given that it is a case of suspected arson.

“We could have been wakening up to a terrible tragedy this morning but thankfully the targeted flat was unoccupied at the time and adjoining properties were able to be evacuated by emergency services.

“It is equally sickening that this has happened to this block of flats, one of three in Lisnafin, which have just seen the completion of a substantial investment and upgrade by the Housing Executive.

“This upgrade work was in an effort to holistically tackle long-standing issues of poor living conditions and anti-social behaviour affecting the flats. So as an elected representative who lobbied statutory agencies for these improvements, I feel very dejected at this setback today.

“I would appeal to anyone with information about what happened to immediately contact the authorities."