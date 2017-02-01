Hospice appeal to ‘make a difference locally’

North West charity Foyle Hospice wants to establish a support group to co-ordinate fundraising in the wider Dungiven area.

Ciaran McGinley, from the Hospice, said the move was part of ongoing developments to raise awareness of the vital work they do throughout the North West.

Mr. McGinley said being part of the support group would be an opportunity for people to make a difference locally.

“We would like to appeal to the public of the local communities of Dungiven, Foreglen, Claudy, Park, Feeny and surrounding townlands to come along to our information evening on Thursday, February 2, to hear about the work of the Hospice and its development over the past number of years,” said Mr. McGinley, Head of Fundraising at the Hospice,

Mr. McGinley said the Hospice was “very fortunate” with the amount of support from the area in recent years.

Ensuring that continues, Mr. McGinley said it will provide “the highest quality of care for our patients, their families and loved ones.”

“We are very fortunate to have had support from this area for many, many years towards the work of the Hospice,” said Mr. McGinley.

“To help ensure the ongoing development of new services into the future, we are looking to develop a support group which will help look at some new ways of raising money which, in turn, will help the Hospice improve its care for our patients, their families and loved ones.

“Foyle Hospice belongs to the community and, by helping us, you can continue to make a real difference locally – in your community, in your street or townland helping family, friends and neighbours.

“Your support and your contribution now will help ensure that, for many years to come, our Hospice will continue to provide the highest quality of care for our patients, their families and loved ones.”

The first information evening will be held on Thursday, February 2, in St Canice GAA Hall, Garvagh Road, Dungiven at 7.30pm.

For further information, contact Ciaran McGinley at the Fundraising Centre on (028) 71 359888, e-mail ciaran@foylehospice.com or just come along to the meeting on Thursday.