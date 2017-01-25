Hot rice pudding and peaches poured on inmate’s head in ‘cowardly attack’ in Magilligan jail

A man who assaulted another inmate in Magilligan jail by pouring hot rice pudding and peaches on his head has been jailed for three months.

The common assault by Daniel Paul Mulholland was described as “a cowardly attack” by District Judge Liam McNally at Limavady Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The court heard at 4.30 on March 2, 2016, inmates were eating their meals when Mulholland got up from his table and walked to the table where the injured party sat, alone.

He poured a bowl of hot rice pudding and peaches on the injured party’s head.

Defence for 34-year-old Mulholland said the defendant fully accepts assaults within the prison are taken seriously. He said what happened was not a pleasant experience that was the height of it, that no fists were used.

The court heard Mulholland was in prison for drugs-related offences and he took umbrage with another prisoner serving a sentence for a sex offence.

District Judge Liam McNally said: “This wasn’t a minor offence. This was a cowardly attack.”

District Judge McNally said Mulholland humiliated the injured party.

Mulholland, with an address supplied on court papers as Mandeville Avenue, Lisburn, Co. Antrim, was sentenced to three months in prison.

District Judge McNally told Mulholland that people who assault people in prison must be aware they will get a custodial sentence unless there are exceptional circumstances.

“And, in your case, there are none,” added District Judge McNally.

Mulholland must also pay a £25 offender levy.