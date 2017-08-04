How Derry looks post-Brexit

Border Communities Against Brexit are to host a public event to inform people about the impact Brexit will have on Derry.

‘Derry After Brexit’ forms part of the Gasyard Feile ‘17 programme and will be held at the Gasyard Centre on Friday, August 11 at 2.30 p.m.

It comes just days after a Mayoral Reception was held for the Derry and Strabane branches of Border Communities Against Brexit.

Dermot O’Hara from the Derry branch and Johnny Kelly from Fir Trees, were honoured during the reception after the campaign scooped the European Citizenship Award 2017 in County Monaghan recently.

Mr. O’Hara was presented with a mini sculpture of the Peace Bridge during the ceremony, while Mr Kelly was given an award in the form of a sculpture of the ‘Tinnies.’

Mr. O’Hara said many people were unaware of just how many aspects of their lives Brexit is likely to impact on in the years ahead.

“Sometimes the detail can go over people’s heads. If you look at the repeal of the human rights act and the effects that will have on people with disabilities. A lot of people don’t know the full impact it will have.”

Mr. O’Hara said the event at the Gasyard will involve “trying to give people a bit of insight into what could possibly come down the line.”

There will be a number of different speakers at the ‘Derry After Brexit’ event.

Topics covered will include workers’ rights, the challenges for small businesses and community organisations, and the impact on the cost of living.

The likely challenges which will face young people and the erosion of European protections will also be examined.

A spokesperson for the event said: “Brexit will impact on all of us who currently live, work, study and socialise seamlessly between Derry and Donegal.”

The event will form one of a programme of talks and debates on topical issues during the Gasyard Feile this year.

On Monday, August 14 at Pilot’s Row there will be a debate entitled ‘Ireland- An Agreed Future?’ starting at 8pm and also looking at the propsect of N. Ireland being forced out of the EU and the potential for a border to be reinforced, against the wishes of the majority of people in the north who voted to remain within the EU.

The panel will discuss the growing focus on a United Ireland, post Brexit.

The Feile takes place from Wednesday 9 until Tuesday 15.