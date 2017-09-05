‘Huge challenge’ for Ireland and cross-border health care to be debated later today

A report that described Brexit as a ‘huge challenge’ for Ireland and acknowledged cross-border health initiatives in Derry and Donegal could come under threat due to their reliance on EU money and cross-border labour, is to be debated at Westminster later today.

The Westminister EU Committee’s report on ‘Brexit: UK-Irish Relations’, published last December, will be debated by the House of Lords, which will also discuss Brexit Minister David Davis’ recently published position papers on Ireland. The 2016 report noted how between 2003 and 2015, 40.45million euros in INTERREG funding was invested in cross-border health via the CAWT organisation.