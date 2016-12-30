Humphreys announces 27 per cent increase in cross-border arts funding

Dublin’s culture minister Heather Humphreys has confirmed a 27 per cent increase in funding for cross-border cultural projects.

Two hundred and fifty thousand euros in current funding has been allocated to supporting cooperation with the North, with 100,000 euros earmarked for the Cross Border Orchestra of Ireland.

The Minister for Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs said a further 150,000 in funding has been earmarked for her Department’s ‘Cooperation with Northern Ireland’ scheme, which will be launched in the first quarter of 2017.

The scheme is aimed at celebrating the artistic, cultural, musical, film and heritage of Ireland on a North/South basis.

Speaking on Friday, December 30, Minister Humphreys said: “Irish culture extends across the whole island of Ireland and my Department provides direct funding for the Cooperation with Northern Ireland scheme, which will be extended in 2017.

“It provides assistance for small scale cultural projects benefiting both North and South. There was a very high level of demand for the scheme in 2016 and I am sure there will be a similar appetite for the scheme when it opens in the first quarter of 2017.

“I am particularly delighted to provide a dedicated funding line for the Cross Border Orchestra of Ireland, which is an ongoing peace initiative composed of exceptionally talented young musicians from all over Ireland – North and South.

“This time last year, the CBOI helped us set the right tone by performing the opening concert of the centenary year. It is a tremendous organisation and I am pleased to be able to increase its level of support for 2017.”