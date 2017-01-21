Hundreds expected at Sinn Féin Youth Congress in Derry

Sinn Féin Republican Youth are set to hold its 2017 National Youth Congress/ Comhdháil Náisiúnta in Derry next weekend.

Hundreds of delegates and activists from across Ireland will gather in the Gasyard Centre on Saturday January 28 and Sunday 29 to host workshops and debates on a range of issues including youth and social affairs, education and international affairs. A number of invited guests from international youth movements such as Catalonia, Sardinia, Basque Country and Scotland will also take part in the event, participating in panel discussions.

Martina Anderson with young people ahead of the event.

The two-day youth conference coincides with the annual Bloody Sunday weekend, with this year marking the 45th anniversary.

Senator Fintan Warfield, Chairperson of Sinn Féin Republican Youth in Ireland, said: “We look forward to hosting the National Youth Congress in Derry on the back of a very successful year marking the centenary of the Easter Rising.

“The conference is the largest gathering of young Republicans on the island of Ireland. The theme is a ‘Vision for Unity’ and the role of young people in building a United Ireland based on equality as outlined in the 1916 Proclamation.”

Local SF Youth chairperson Caolán McGinley said: “It’s great to have the National Congress in your home city. Lasts year it was held in Cork and over the weekend hundreds of young people attended.”