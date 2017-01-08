Hype surrounding new Jackie Kennedy biopic starring Natalie Portman leaves Roma Downey feeling nostalgic

The hype surrounding Pablo’s Larraín new Jackie Kennedy biopic starring Natalie Portman has left Derry actress Roma Downey reminiscing on the role that made her a household name in the United States.

The Beechwood Avenue native who played Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in the award-winning US television miniseries, ‘A Woman Named Jackie’, over 25-years-ago, before going on to star in the phenomenally successful ‘Touched by an Angel’, says she’s been getting flashbacks.

She tweeted: “Flashback to the Emmy award winning mini series I starred in [in] the early 90s on NBC, ‘A Woman Named Jackie’, #jackieo #jackiekennedy #romadowney #awomannamedjackie #timeflies...already 25 years ago!! Anyone remember this one?”