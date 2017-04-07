‘I AM’ to draw inspiration from shining example of Sister Clare for Easter Sunday gig

Derry band ‘I AM’ will draw inspiration from the Christian example of the late Sister Clare Crockett during a concert on the anniversary of her death on Easter Sunday.

Marie-Therese Martin, Bethany Doherty, Charlene McDaid, Lauren Doherty and Joseph Carlin were friends of the bubbly Derry nun who was tragically killed in the Ecuadorian earthquake of 2016. They hope the concert in St. Columb’s Hall on April 16, exactly a year after her death, will lift hearts.

“Our city has been hit with a downpour of grief of late and this music is our response to this,” they said.

“The gig’s motto is to celebrate life and find strength in music and thanksgiving.

“A perfect example of such an ethos in action is the band’s friend and inspiration Sister Clare Crockett, the Derry Nun who died in the Ecuador Earthquake which will be one year on the date of the gig.

“Clare’s ministry was very musically orientated. She knew, like we did, the power of music in faith.”

Tickets for I AM Alive are priced £10 available at Veritas Bookshop Derry or by contacting the page on Facebook - Facebook.com/IAMWORSHIPBAND