‘I’ve always had a good relationship with Derry’ - T2 Trainspotting director, Danny Boyle

Ever since it received its first ever public viewing in Derry in 1996, ‘Trainspotting’ has gone on to become one of the greatest British movies ever made.

Director Danny Boyle confirmed Derry played host to the first ever public viewing of ‘Trainspotting’ in the world 20 years ago when he visited the city during the City of Culture year in 2013.

It’s taken 20 years to make the sequel but the wait will finally be over when ‘T2 Trainspotting’ is released on Friday January 27.

“I was in Derry almost 20 years ago for what was the first public screening of ‘Trainspotting’ in the world,” Danny Boyle told the ‘Journal’ in 2013.

“So it’s been lovely to be able to come back and do a bit of a Q&A with Frank [Cottrell Boyce], especially because of his connection with the city this year with writing ‘The Return of Colmcille’.”

Boyle added: “I have always had a good relationship with Derry, Belfast and Armagh. I’ve stayed in many lovely places around the North. I made a little film years ago in the Mourne mountains, which I absolutely loved, and I really love the North Antrim coast too - it’s such a lovely part of the world here.

“My family are all Irish originally so I had no hesitation in coming back to Derry when the opportunity presented itself.”

The original cast from the 1996 movie star in ‘T2 Trainspotting’ and the script is based on the book ‘Porno’, written by Scottish novelist Irvine Welsh, who also wrote ‘Trainspotting’.

