Ian Paisley Junior says ‘thank you’ to Martin McGuinness

Senior DUP politician Ian Paisley Junior has said “thank you” to Martin McGuinness for helping to build peace and stability alongside his father.

In an interview with the BBC following Mr McGuinness’ retirement from frontline politics Mr Paisley said Mr McGuinness’ “remarkable journey” has not only saved lives but improved the lives of countless others.

2007: Former Senator Hilary Clinton pictured with the then First Minister Northern Ireland, the late Ian Paisley, and the then Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness at the Willard Hotel ,Washington DC. (Photo John Harrison)

He added: “I want to say thank you, and I think it is important we actually do reflect on the fact we would not be where we are in Northern Ireland in terms of having stability, peace and the opportunity to rebuild our country if it hadn’t been for the work he did put in, especially with my father, at the beginning of this long journey.

“Perhaps if we got back to some of that foundation work of building a proper relationship, and recognising what partnership actually mean, maybe we can get out of the mess we are currently in.”

He added that political leaders had to demonstrate by actions and words that they have gotten over the fact that people here came from different religious and political backgrounds and views.