Ice rink attracted more than 3,000 people into Limavady

A Limavady charity responsible for bringing an ice rink to the town for the first time says, over the course of a week, approximately 3,500 people used the festive attraction.

Local charity, LCDI, was behind the venture, a move Ashleen Schenning said was “a huge success”.

The rink was situated within the grounds of LCDI (the former workhouse and former Roe Valley Hospital off Scroggy Road) and was fully booked each day, over nine sessions.

Ms Schenning said between 3,000 and 3,500 people used the rink over the course of the week. “It was a huge success. It was very well received and people came from far and wide to take their turn on the ice. We had people from Limavady, and the surrounding area, and it was fantastic.”

Ms Schenning they were able to add in some educational features for local schools, and speak about the history of the workhouse. She said it definitely boosted trade in the town.

”We couldn’t be any happier with how things went, it really was a huge success. I know people who came to the rink and had booked in for dinner afterwards. The feedback we’ve received is that people were very happy. They got to do all of this in their own town.

“It was never about making money, but we think it’s paid for itself,” she added.

Ms Schenning said plan to have the rink back next year, and they hope to avail of council funding.