‘Idiot’ scrambler rider sped along Derry footpaths with child on board

A motorcyclist spotted speeding along footpaths with a child on board on Monday has been described as an ‘idiot’ by police who feared for the safety of the minor.

Details emerged when police locally posted an account of the episode on their social media account profile. According to the PSNI, officers were patrolling in Moss Road in Galliagh when they observed a scrambler, “flying down the footpath just in front of us”.

“The driver turned around at which point we saw he had a really small child sat on the bike in front of him,” the police post stated.

“He saw us and set off at speed bouncing and wobbling down pavements and car parks as if we were chasing him.

“He needn’t have worried. Unlike him we care about the safety of the child. I wasn’t going to chase the idiot for him to lose control and kill the child,” the police post continued.

The PSNI have appealed for anyone with information to contact the force on 101.