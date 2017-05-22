IN FULL: Find out who won what at the North West Business Awards

The North West Business Awards took place on Friday night at the Everglades Hotel’s Grand Ballroom.

The awards, now in their 12th year, are organised by Derry's Chamber of Commerce, together with City Centre Initiative.

The overall winner of the night was cybersecurity company MetaCompliance, while other winners included the Derry City Council’s Foyle Maritime Festival, The Bishop’s Gate Hotel, Curtis Opticians and Aerona Software. Liam Bradley, of Bradley’s Pharmacy picked up Entrepreneur of the Year.

MetaCompliance is a software company home-grown in Derry that are trading globally and have a vision to be the industry recognised leader for staff based education and risk mitigation automation in Cyber Security and Compliance. MetaCompliance help organisations become Cyber Secure and Compliant aware through innovative software, eLearning content and targeted services.

With offices in Derry, London and Birmingham and US and German bases due to open shortly. MetaCompliance are scaling fast with much of their market overseas. But despite their growth in foreign markets, the team at their base in Derry is ever-expanding and brings a distinctly local defence to bear on a truly global threat.

The other big winner was Liam Bradley as he was named Entrepreneur of the Year. He is Managing Director of Bradley’s Pharmacy. Bradley’s Pharmacy opened its first store in the early 90’s and today with stores throughout the North and West of N.Ireland, England and Wales is now widely recognised as one of the most progressive Pharmacy groups in Ireland employing over 160 staff.

Full list of winners

Best Tourism Event or Initiative (sponsored by Hegarty’s Butchers): Derry City and Strabane District Council: Foyle Maritime Festival

North West Craft Industry of the Year (sponsored by: Inner City Trust): Marble Hill

North West Pub of the Year (sponsored by BHP Security Solutions): Blackbird

North West Restaurant of the Year (sponsored by Derry City and Strabane District Council): Primrose on the Quay

North West Guest Accommodation Provider of the Year (sponsored by Electric Ireland): Bishop’s Gate Hotel

Outstanding Contribution to Arts and Culture (sponsored by Richmond Centre): Studio 2 / Greater Shantallow Community Arts

Excellence in Innovation (sponsored by MPA Recruitment): Multi Shower GB Ltd

North West Creative Industries of the Year (sponsored by Foyleside Shopping Centre): Revolve Comics

Growth through Export Award (sponsored by Londonderry Chamber of Commerce): Aerona Software

Best Use of Digital / Social Media (sponsored by Seagate): Taggart Homes

North West Retailer of the Year Award: Curtis Opticians

Professional Services Award (sponsored by Everglades Hotel): Hamilton Architects

Entrepreneur of the Year (sponsored by DSV): Liam Bradley – Bradley’s Pharmacy

Business of the Year (sponsored by: Bank of Ireland): MetaCompliance