IN PICTURES: 11 brilliant photos from North West Business Awards

The North West Business Awards took place at the Everglades Hotel at the weekend with guests enjoying a gala night to remember.

We’ve selected 20 of the best images from the evening.

Peter Gillespie and Edel MacBride grab a selfie before the start of the North West Business Awards at the Everglades Hotel.

Staff from the Everglades Hotel pictured at the North West Business Awards. Included, are Nicola Ferguson, Soulef Bounaaya, Mairead Kelly and Margaret Kelly.

Staff from Culturlann Ui Chanain, pictured at the North West Business Awards at the Everglades Hotel. Included, from left, are Eibhlin Ni Dhochartaigh, Peter O'Doherty and Carleen Melaugh.

Aoife McHale, Jennifer McKeever and Aeidin McCarter, pictured at the North West Business Awards.

Staff from the Blackbird which was named a North West Pub of the Year pictured at the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce/ City Centre Initiative North West Business Awards at the Everglades Hotel. included, from left, Sorcha Gallagher, Jonathon Cassidy, BHP, sponsor, Nadine Devine, Sarah Simpson, Darren Harkin and Gemma McGonagle.

The Mayor of Derry, Alderman, Hilary McClintock presenting staff from Primrose on the Quay, with the North West Restaurant of the Year award. Included, are Bernie Peoples, Colleen Doherty, Daniel Gallagher, Melaine Breslin, Ciaran Breslin, Carol McAteer, Manus Doherty and Shelley McLaughlin

Staff from the Bishop's Gate Hotel, which was named as North West Guest Accommodation provider of the Year award. Included, from left, are Benjamin Tejada, Carol McIntyre, Ann Marie O'Neill, Ciaran O'�Neill, Kevin Caldwell, Electric Ireland, sponsor, Amanda Hamilton and Sharon Devine.

Jennifer Taylor, on left, Richmond Centre, presenting the Outstanding contribution to Arts and Culture award to Eleanor Plummer and Lynn McCarron from Studio2/Greater Shantallow Community Arts

Hugh Hegarty, Hegarty's Butchers, presenting the Best Tourism Event or Initiative award to Helena Hasson and Jacqueline Whoriskey of the Foyle Maritime Fetival.