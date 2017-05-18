IN PICTURES: ‘Whodunnit?’ challenge as schoolkids compete in chemistry festival

Students from ten post-primary schools have taken part in an exciting day of chemistry at the Salters’ Festival of Chemistry hosted by North West Regional College (NWRC).
The festival is one of a series of 51 taking place at universities and colleges throughout the UK and the Republic of Ireland between March and June 2017.
The day began with students taking part in a competitive, hands-on practical activity, “The Salters’ Challenge –Who is the Prime Suspect?- in which they had to use their analytical chemistry skills.
In the afternoon the teams went head to head in the ‘College Challenge’ set by NWRC in which they were challenged to make various colours of paint using chemicals.
Students were then treated to a fun and interactive lecture delivered by Matty Davidson from W5.
The day ended with prizegiving at which all participants were given individual fun prizes and participation certificates, and the winning teams awarded prizes for their schools.
The Salters' Festivals of Chemistry are an initiative of The Salters' Institute, whose aim is to promote the appreciation of chemistry and related sciences amongst the young, and to encourage careers in the teaching of chemistry and in the UK chemical and allied industries.
The Festival at North West Regional College was sponsored by Randox Teoranta.
The judges on the day who had the hard task of picking a winner came from Randox, Stemnet, Ulster University and NWRC.
The Salters Institute is delighted to once again be working in partnership with the Royal Society of Chemistry in 2017 who provided a teacher programme at the event.
Participating schools:
Crana College, Buncrana; Foyle College; Derry~Londonderry; Loreto Secondary School; Letterkenny; North Coast Integrated College – Coleraine; Omagh Academy- Omagh; St Patrick’s College – Maghera; St Mary’s College – Derry; St Columb’s College – Derry; Thornhill College – Derry; St Mary’s – Limavady
Winning schools:
Salter’s Challenge - Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny; Foyle College; St Columb’s College
College challenge – NWRC - North Coast Integrated College – Coleraine; Omagh Academy- Omagh; Crana College, Buncrana.
