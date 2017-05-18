IN PITURES: ‘Whodunnit?’ challenge as schoolkids compete in chemistry festival

Students from ten post-primary schools have taken part in an exciting day of chemistry at the Salters’ Festival of Chemistry hosted by North West Regional College (NWRC).

The festival is one of a series of 51 taking place at universities and colleges throughout the UK and the Republic of Ireland between March and June 2017.

Pupils from St Mary's LImavady take part in the Salters Festival at North West Regional College. From left are Caoimhe MUllan, Rianna Donaghy, NWRC Lecturer Teresa Harris, Lydia Mullan and Leah Kelly.

The day began with students taking part in a competitive, hands-on practical activity, “The Salters’ Challenge –Who is the Prime Suspect?- in which they had to use their analytical chemistry skills.

In the afternoon the teams went head to head in the ‘College Challenge’ set by NWRC in which they were challenged to make various colours of paint using chemicals.

Students were then treated to a fun and interactive lecture delivered by Matty Davidson from W5.

The day ended with prizegiving at which all participants were given individual fun prizes and participation certificates, and the winning teams awarded prizes for their schools.

Concentrating hard on the challenge is Rory Boyd, from St Columb's College, at the Salters Festival NWRC.

The Salters' Festivals of Chemistry are an initiative of The Salters' Institute, whose aim is to promote the appreciation of chemistry and related sciences amongst the young, and to encourage careers in the teaching of chemistry and in the UK chemical and allied industries.

The Festival at North West Regional College was sponsored by Randox Teoranta.

The judges on the day who had the hard task of picking a winner came from Randox, Stemnet, Ulster University and NWRC.

The Salters Institute is delighted to once again be working in partnership with the Royal Society of Chemistry in 2017 who provided a teacher programme at the event.

Thornhill College pupils Renee Fisicaro, Erin McBride, Orla McCorriston and Carragh Doherty take part in the Salters Festival at North West Regional College.

Participating schools:

Crana College, Buncrana; Foyle College; Derry~Londonderry; Loreto Secondary School; Letterkenny; North Coast Integrated College – Coleraine; Omagh Academy- Omagh; St Patrick’s College – Maghera; St Mary’s College – Derry; St Columb’s College – Derry; Thornhill College – Derry; St Mary’s – Limavady

Winning schools:

Salter’s Challenge - Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny; Foyle College; St Columb’s College

Madison Carson, Flynn Greene, Chris Johnston, Ethan Becks from North Coast Integrated College, Coleraine take part in the Salters Festival at North West Regional College.

College challenge – NWRC - North Coast Integrated College – Coleraine; Omagh Academy- Omagh; Crana College, Buncrana.

St Mary's College, Derry pupils Kerry Ann MCQueen, Sophie Coogan and Ellie Lang, take part in the Salters Challenge at North West Regional College.

Second from left is North West Regional College Lecturer in Chemistry Amanda Maginty, with students Emma Doherty, Oisin Kelly and Holly Miller as they prepare for the Prime Suspect Challenge as part of the Salters Festival.

Omaghy Academy students under the guidance of NWRC Lecturer in Science Amanda Maginty, take part in the Salters Festival. From left are Lucy Patterson, Adam Ross and Jamie Lyon from Omagh Academy

Pupils from Foyle College and St Columb's College and North Coast Integrated College take part in the Salters Festival at North West Regional College. Also included are NWRC students Ciaran White and Wendy Clarke, NWRC lecturer Diane Smyth and NWRC science technician Joanne Annesley.

Eoghan Ballard, Ronan Brady, Rory Boyd and Adrian Courcellar Baena create colours at the Salters Festival of Chemistry, NWRC.