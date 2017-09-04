Indie rockers ‘One Man Town’ set to release second record this month

Derry/Donegal indie rockers ‘One Man Town’ recently celebrated the release of their latest single, ‘The Longest Truth’, with the launch of a new video directed by Sean Mullan of ‘DUNNOFILMS’

The three piece, featuring Graham Maree, from Carndonagh, on lead vocals and guitar, Robert Arbuckle, from Derry, on bass and vocals, and Stephen McCool, from Derry, on guitar and vocals, have, over the past two years been building up a loyal and fanatical following across the Irish live circuit.

Regulars in live music venues in the North West they’ve also played some of the best spaces in the country, such as Whelan’s, Dublin, Monroe’s, Galway and McHugh’s, Belfast,

‘The Longest Truth,’ released this year has been receiving regular air play on Stephen McCauley’s ‘Electric Mainline’ show on local radio.

With the band currently in the studio working on record number two, which they hope to release in mid-September, the ‘Journal’ caught up to find out more about what makes them tick musically.

Your biggest influences?

Stephen: Radiohead, Nirvana, The Stone Roses, Alt J and various producers such as Fourtet and Blockhead.

Graham: Queens Of the Stone Age, Ryan Adams, Jeff Buckley & Foo Fighters.

Robert: Bon Iver, Ryan Adams, James Vincent Mcmorrow, Hozier, Muse.

What’s on your Ipod/streaming playlists?

Graham: Listening to a lot of ‘Jason Isbell’, an alternative country singer-songwriter, ‘Royal Blood’s’ new album and Tennessee Indie/Rock band ‘Colony House’.

Stephen: At the moment it’s huge but to name a few, Tame Impala, Alt J, Half Moon Run, Queens of the Stone Age.

Robert: Highly Suspect, Tv on the Radio, Oingo Boingo, Beats Steaks, Childhood.

Who’d be in your dream band?

Robert: Justin Vernon- Vocals

Matt Bellamy- Guitar

Dan Andriano- Bass

Travis Barker- Drums.

Stephen: Thom Yorke - Vox/Guitar/Synth

Ginger Baker - Drums

Geezer Butler - Bass

A weird loud 3 piece.

Graham: Dave Grohl - Drums

Chris Cornell - Lead Vocals

Josh Homme - Guitar

Trent Reznor - Synths/Keys

D’arcy Wretzky - Bass

I’d be happy just to watch at the side stage.

What’s your favourite venue - to play and attend gigs?

Graham: Would have to be ‘Whelan’s’ in Dublin, a venue we have both played and seen some amazing bands in. Such an intimate space.

Stephen: The Brudenell Social Club in Leeds for both playing and attending, such a great spot.

Robert: The Mandela Hall or Limelight, Belfast.

Favourite album of all time?

Stephen: In Rainbows -

Radiohead.

Graham: Songs For The Dead - Queens Of The Stone Age.

Robert: Origin Of Symmetry - Muse.

Last gig you’ve been to?

Graham: Bon Iver , in Dublin.

Robert: Coheed and Cambria.

Stephen: Just finished a week at Sziget festival in Budapest, it absolutely wrecked me but there were so many good acts.

Best gig you’ve been to?

Robert: Coheed and Cambria.

Stephen: As of 11/08/17 Kasabian have been the best, they absolutely blew my mind with their live performance. So much energy and you can tell they love it.

Graham: Such a hard question! But have to narrow it down to Nine Inch Nails 21/8/13 in Belfast & Sigur Ros 26/6/16 in Belfast. Both for performance and mind-blowing lighting /visuals.

Beatles or Stones?

Stephen: Definitely Beatles!

Robert: Beatles.

Graham: 100% Beatles! Ringo the most underrated groove master!

You can watch the official music video for One Man Town’s latest single ‘The Longest Truth’ at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YPyvZj_M_bY

The new track’s also available on Spotify at https://open.spotify.com/

You can also find out more about the band via their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/onemantownofficial/ or catch them at a live venue this autumn.