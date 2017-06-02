Information event at NWRC in Limavady

Young people aged between 17 and 25 are invited to a special event on June 6 at North West Regional College’s (NWRC) Greystone Campus, in Limavady where they can find out more about applying for an Apprenticeship with an international company.

Errigal Contracts, in partnership with NWRC, is offering two-year Apprenticeship opportunities in a number of skills areas. Students will learn skills in college to achieve a City & Guilds Award; work with top professionals on jobs across the UK and Ireland, and earn top apprenticeships wages.

Errigal’s Training and personnel manager Ciara King said they have 16 places available starting in September this year in NWRC Greystone campus, offering young people “a fantastic opportunity to ‘earn while you learn’, gain work experience on some of our large-scale commercial projects across the UK and the Island of Ireland and secure full time employment with our company.”

John Cartin, Deputy Head of Training and Skills at NWRC said the partnership will deliver a Level 2 Apprenticeship programme that offers full-time employment, qualifications and the opportunity to progress into site management. “All this while earning top apprentice wages, having all tools supplied plus continuous H&S training that keeps employees safe at work,” he said. A recruitment and information event will be held at NWRC’s Greystone Campus on June 6 from 7–9pm.