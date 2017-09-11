Inglot set to open Derry store

Global make-up brand Inglot are set to open their second store north of the border in Derry later this month.

Inglot Ireland will be opening its latest store in Foyleside Shopping Centre in the city centre, with an official launch party planned for Saturday, September 23 at 11am.

The party will be hosted by director of Inglot Ireland, Jane Swarbrigg.

To celebrate the launch of their new store, Inglot will be offering 10 per cent off all products. There will also be exclusive goodie bags for the first 50 customers.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Jane will be holding a meet-and-greet, Q&A, and will be sharing invaluable insight into the beauty industry.

“Make-up lovers can rejoice as the Derry store will have four make up stations where top Inglot artists will be on hand to talk through Inglot’s top products, unique Freedom Systems as well as performing makeovers on the day.

“The make overs are priced at £25 each, which is redeemable against Inglot products.”

Director Jane Swarbrigg has recently won a number of awards for her work with Inglot, including Girl Boss of the Year and Trailblazer of the Year, along with a nomination for Businesswoman of the Year at the IMAGE business of beauty awards.

For more information check out Inglot online www.inglot.ie.