Inishowen communities can be proud of their Tidy Towns achievements - McHugh

Donegal TD Joe McHugh has passed on his congratulations to towns and communities in Inishowen who took part in this year’s Tidy Towns competition.

Minister McHugh said he was pleased with awards yesterday to Buncrana, Culdaff and Malin.

“For the last fifty nine years the Tidy Towns competition has brought enormous improvements to our local towns, villages and rural areas here in Donegal,” said the Donegal TD.

“Here in Donegal the enhancements brought about by our local tidy towns committees give the whole community a lift.

“I was particularly pleased to see our own towns and villages doing very well. Buncrana picked up gold in their category as well as a commendation.

“I was also delighted to see the Culdaff River Community Angling group pick up an award for all their hard work.”

The awards were presented by Minister Michael Ring today.

Minister McHugh added: “This competition really shows us the importance of participation. Our local Tidy Towns volunteers are a credit to our community. I encourage anyone who feels strongly about our community and our environment to get involved with Tidy Towns.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring said: “Tidy Towns is one of the most recognisable environmental initiatives in Ireland, but it also encompasses a way of life here in Ireland, where we show respect for our neighbours and for nature.

“It is clear that working together and getting things done increases peoples’ pride in where they live and helps to build vibrant communities. That is why I am delighted to see this competition continues to attract great interest after almost 60 years.”

Birdhill won the overall prize and also claimed the award of Ireland’s Tidiest Village. Other winners included Clonakilty which received the award for Ireland’s Tidiest Small Town. Westport received the award of Ireland’s Tidiest Large Town, while Ennis was again declared Ireland’s Tidiest Large Urban Centre.