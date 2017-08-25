Inishowen floods: Council offices to remain open over weekend in Inishowen

Donegal County Council offices in Buncrana and Carndonagh will remain open over the weekend to continue to respond and offer support those affected by floods in Inishowen on Tuesday night.

The offices will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 5pm and the Council can also be contacted by calling 074 91 53900 during these hours.

The Council can be contacted outside these hours by calling 074 91 72288.

Donegal County Council is continuing to respond to the needs of those affected by the floods and anyone who has made contact with the Council has been assisted or is in the process of being assisted.

Those who require assistance are being urged to contact the Council directly and every effort will be made to provide the necessary supports and assistance. The Council is co-ordinating the support being provided by the Defence Forces in a number of private housing estates and other areas in Inishowen.

In addition, the Council is providing skips and dehumidifiers for properties damaged by the floods.

The Council is also providing emergency housing assistance for those in need following the floods and each case is being worked through with the household affected with a view to determining what assistance is required beyond the initial period of emergency accommodation as it is likely that some families will not be able to return to their homes for some time.

The R239 Muff to Quigley’s Point road has reopened as a single lane route with traffic lights in operation.

The R244 at Craignahorna and the R240 at Riverside will remain closed for the foreseeable future and local diversions are in place.

Some other local roads in rural areas remain closed and all motorists are asked to continue to drive with due care and attention, obey local diversions and allow extra time for their journeys.

The Foyle Ferry is returning to normal service today with the last sailing taking place at 8pm.

The Humanitarian Assistance Scheme is available to assist people whose homes are damaged by flooding and who are not in a position to meet costs for essential needs, household items and in some instances structural repair.

The scheme is means tested and assistance is not provided for losses which are covered by insurance or for commercial and business losses.

For more information see http://www.welfare.ie/en/Pages/Humanitarian-Assistance-Scheme.aspx

Those in need of this assistance should visit the Buncrana Intreo office or call (074) 9364600 or (074) 9130490.

For those who are feeling emotionally overwhelmed at the moment, a dedicated HSE Helpline for Flooding has been established and is available from 9am to 5pm on 07491 67558 or alternatively call the Samaritans at 116 123.

Members of the public can contact the Council by calling into the offices in Buncrana and Carndonagh over the weekend or by calling 074 9153900 during office hours or 074 91 72288 outside office hours. You can also keep up to date by following Donegal County Council on Facebook or on Twitter @DonegalCouncil.