Inishowen mother and daughter scoop top Winning Streak prize

A mother and daughter from Inishowen are amongst 28 happy winners of the National Lottery Winning Streak New York Independence Day holiday competition.

Laura and Martina Ryan, who are from Moville, jetted to the Big Apple on Sunday along with Winning Streak presenter, Marty Whelan.

Donegal pair, Michelle McNern and Peter Wyatt. (Photo: Mac Innes Photography)

Donegal natives, Michelle McNern and Peter Wyatt and Letterkenny pair Joseph and Brigid Gallagher were also amongst the list the winners.

There were 14 prizes in total with each winner allowed to bring along a companion.

The winners are currently staying in W Hotel in Manhattan and each duo also received €2,000 to spend over the four day trip.