International Festival of Dance makes a return

Echo Echo Dance Theatre Company’s International Festival of Dance and Movement returns to Derry for an exciting fifth edition running from November 7 to 18.

The first public performances will be on Wednesday, November 8 and Thursday 9 at 8pm in Echo Echo’s studios on Magazine Street where the festival will present an eclectic evening of eight short dance pieces from all over the world.

The pieces were selected though an Open Call process which was advertised widely to the international dance community last July. The Short Works programme has become a popular festival feature attracting large audiences annually to Echo Echo’s studios.

Echo Echo’s festival will be running with an outstanding programme of dance, movement and physical theatre performances. All are welcome to join the classes, workshops and festival symposium, Come to the dance performances, enjoy the concerts by This is How We Fly and the funky Velvet Alibi, and enjoy the family friendly events including the popular Dance Picnic.

For tickets and full festival programme visit: www.echoechodance.com