International plea for help over Danielle

The legal team behind the ‘Truth For Danielle’ campaign has launched an international plea for assistance following the murder of Danielle McLaughlin in India last month.

The 28-years-old Buncrana woman was raped and murdered on March 13 in Goa, and her body was discovered in Palolem. One man has been charged with her murder.

Monks gathered in Goa on Saturday

The campaign, which “seeks truth and justice” has assembled an international legal team, headed by Derry solicitor, Des Doherty.

Spokesperson Christy Duffy said: “We are making an international plea for help and assistance to all those who believe they can provide us with any information at all.

“We are especially interested in any mobile phone or cellular device footage that you may have if you were present in Goa for the Holi Festival in the area of the Festival Valley at Palolem Beach and Collomb Bay on March 13, and the days leading up to it.

“We are seeking to identify all potential witnesses from the footage and photographs that so many people have already sent to us.

“If you feel that you can help at all, please upload what images or footage you have with date, time and location, identifying any person that you can. Any assistance will be invaluable and much appreciated.”

Images, footage and information can be sent to christytduffy@gmail.com, or Mr. Doherty at des@desmondjdoherty.co.uk

Meanwhile, a special prayer ceremony was held on Saturday by 19 monks from the Pema Ts’al Sakya Monastery in Nepal. close to the site where Danielle’s body was discovered in Goa.

Hundreds of locals and tourists joined the monks, who chanted the Samantabhadra aspiration prayers.

Leela Fiorino, a patron of the monastery who is travellig with the monks, said the service was “very beautiful, very emotional but really healing.”

“Before the service there was a palpable heaviness in that field; afterwards, it really felt the area was cleansed.

“The senior monk also spoke about her mother, Andrea, and the rest of her friends and family. He prayed that they can find peace knowing her soul has been released,” she said.

The monks will perform a Puja on their return to Nepal. It consists of prayers and rituals which are performed for 49 days after someone dies.