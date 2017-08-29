IRA Volunteer Eamonn ‘Bronco’ Bradley remembered 35 years after being shot dead by British Army

The family and friends of the late Eamonn ‘Bronco’ Bradley - who was unarmed when he was shot dead by the British Army 35 years ago - were joined by fellow republicans at a special anniversary commemoration at the weekend.

The commemoration took place on Saturday at the republican monument on the Racecourse Road, just a few hundred metres from where Mr. Bradley, aged just 23 at the time, was shot dead by members of the Royal Anglian Regiment on August 25, 1982.

The IRA Volunteer, who was originally from the Foyle Road area but had later moved to Shantallow and become heavily involved in republican activity, was killed shortly after leaving Shantallow House where he had been playing pool with friends. Bobby Sheerin, who had been with Mr. Bradley in Shantallow House on the afternoon he was shot dead and was the first civilian on the scene, presented the family with flowers to mark the anniversary.

Sinn Féin MP Elisha McCallion gave an oration reflecting on the life of Mr. Bradley, his role within the republican movement in the Shantallow area, and his murder by the British Army.

Wreaths were laid by Leona Barnfield on behalf of the Bradley/Heaney Committee; by Gerry Mc Cartney on behalf of the republican movement; and by Martin Connelly, on behalf of Sinn Féin.Martin McGilloway also made a presentation on the behalf of the Bradley/Heaney Committee before Peter McDonnell thanked people for attending the event and for supporting the family over the years.

Sarah Griffin sang Amhrán na bhFiann at the commemoration’s close.

Two soldiers were controversially acquitted of murder by Lord Justice Maurice Gibson in September 1983, despite the prosecution’s case that the shooting of the unarmed Mr. Bradley in the back and head as he ran away from the British Army patrol constituted a use of force that was excessive and unlawful.