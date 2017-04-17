IRA Volunteer Gerard ‘Bogie’ Logue remembered in Waterside at Easter

Several hundred people attended an Easter Sunday morning commemoration in the Waterside to mark the 30th Anniversary of the death of local IRA Volunteer Gerard ‘Bogie’ Logue.

The event was to have taken place last month on the anniversary of his death on March 22 but was postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Martin McGuinness.

A wreath laying ceremony took place at the Waterside Republican memorial garden.

Local republican Archie Fleming who spoke at the event thanked everyone for making it a fitting tribute to the memory of Gerard Logue.