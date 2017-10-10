Irish Government commits to support Donegal County Council following floods

Donegal TD and Government Chief Whip Joe McHugh says he is pleased that the reconstruction of bridges and roads destroyed in the freak storm in north Donegal in August is to be paid for by Government.

“A commitment from Government to support Donegal County Council financially is included in today’s Budget,” said Minister McHugh.

“Council staff and contractors have done an incredible job but many months of works lie ahead and this decision by Government today approved by my Cabinet colleagues this morning is welcome news for Inishowen and other areas of north Donegal affected by the flood on August 22 and 23.

“I want to again pay tribute to all those who have been involved in the ongoing repair works across the north of our county.”

An initial estimate from Donegal County Council has set the costs at just over €15M.

Dozens of bridges need replaced with hundreds of other incidents across the roads network needing repair.