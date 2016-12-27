Irish medium education going from ‘strength to strength in Limavady

Naíscoil and Gaelscoil Léim an Mhadaidh, Limavady’s Irish medium pre-school and primary school, have reached a “massive milestone” in school development.

Principal, Mrs Charmaine Deery, says they’re “going from strength to strength” with 100 pupils being educated through the medium of Irish (101 to be exact) not to mention those in the school’s three-year-old programme.

Mrs Deery said she is delighted for her staff, governors, parents and pupils.

“We have come so far in just seven years,” she said.

“Who would have thought that the little Gaelscoil in Limavady that opened its doors in 2010 with just six pupils would be celebrating such success in 2016?”

Mrs Deery said phase three of the Gaelscoil will begin in January 2017. The school community is also celebrating gaining two new classrooms, a new car-park and playground facilities.

“This year will see the first pupils who entered the doors in September 2010 leave and move on to post-primary education,” said Mrs Deery.

The school currently provides ‘Out of School’ care for pupils whose parents work full-time. The club is part funded and is fully registered with the WHSCT. Gaelscoil Léim an Mhadaidh is the second Irish medium school to train with ‘Roots of Empathy’, Canada in delivering a new innovative programme to develop children’s attitudes to others and develop them as loving, caring contributors to society. It is delivered in several countries worldwide.

Mrs Deery said: “This growth is testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff and the school’s reputation in the Limavady community.

“Parents are very supportive and we appreciate each and every one of them who have helped us get to where we are today. Our kids are happy, well mannered and very hardworking.

“I am very proud of our success and look forward to the future of Irish medium education here in Limavady.”