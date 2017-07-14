‘It’s been a most awful tragedy’ - Fr. Paul Farren

The tragic death of six-years-old Donnacadh Maguire has left the community in shock, local priest Fr. Paul Farren has said.

Fr Farren, the administrator at St. Eugene’s Cathedral, had visited with the young boy’s relatives following the tragedy on Tuesday morning.

Local community centres including at Long Tower and Dove House had opened there doors for any local people affected by the death of the little boy.

Donnacadh passed away in hospital shortly after he was found on the road at Tyrconnel Street with what police termed “significant” injuries at around 10.30am on Tuesday morning.

Local residents, including young children from around the area, gathered at the scene on Tuesday as people tried to come to terms what had happened.

Fr. Farren said: “It has been a most awful tragedy.

“The community is strong, and the people are obviously very shocked at what has happened. All we can do is be there for the family and pray for them.”

PSNI Inspector O’Brien earlier this week appealed for any witnesses to come forward. He said: “We are working to establish exactly what happened and we are keen to speak to witnesses.

“I would ask anyone who was on Tyrconnell Street between 10am and 10.30am to please get in touch with officers in Strand Road or the Collision Investigation Unit by calling 101, quoting reference number 390 of 11/07/17.”