It’s going to be stormy this Christmas, say forecasters

It’s going to be stormy this Christmas with Barbara around, according to meteorologists.

People in Derry and Donegal are being warned to batten down the hatches in the face of Storm Barbara, which may make landfall today and Storm Conor, a possible party pooper on December 25.

Forecasters at both Met Éireann and the Met Office have suggested we’re in for it weather-wise over the next few days. Met Éireann said there’ll be gale force southerly winds at times in coastal parts of County Donegal today with severe gusts at the seaside and strong and gusty wind conditions elsewhere and what Donegal gets first Derry gets second. Winds will veer westerly and ease somewhat as the afternoon wears on. The Met Office has an amber wind warning in place today and a yellow wind warning for Christmas Day.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Chris Tubbs said: “Storm Barbara is now forming in the west Atlantic and will pass close to the North West of the UK during Friday, bringing very strong winds and heavy rain.”

Storm Conor, as yet unnamed as the ‘Journal’, went to press is expected on Christmas Day itself.