It’s here... Derry Hallowe’en: What’s On Today

Derry City & Strabane District Council have compiled a packed programme of events taking place to mark today’s (Tuesday) Hallowe’en celebrations in Derry. Here’s the breakdown of the listings, what’s on where and when:

10am – 12 noon Museum of the Moon, Guildhall. Free. All ages

Young people who took part in a previous Hallowe'en parade in Derry. Picture Martin McKeown. Inpresspics.com. 31.10.15

10am - 4pm Sbooky Halloween Festival, Foyleside. Free. All ages

10am - 4pm Riverwatch Aquarium & Visitor Centre

12 noon – 1.30pm, DJ Silver Fox Main Stage, Guildhall Sq. Free. All ages

12 noon - 5pm, Halloween Unmasked – Drop In plus DJs & Food (3pm-5pm face painting) Our Space, Northern Counties Building, Waterloo Place. Free. Age 11+

Young dancers participating in a previous Hallowe'en Carnival Parade in Derry. Picture Martin McKeown. Inpresspics.com. 31.10.15

12:10, 1:10, 2:10, 3:10 & 4pm Winifred the Witch’s Weird & Wonderful Tales, Guildhall, Whittaker Suite, £1.50 per ticket, Ages 4 -11 years

12.30 – 8.30pm, The Haunted Pencil Art Exhibition, Garden of Reflection Gallery, Bishop St. Free, All ages, 12 noon – 10pm

12 noon - 10pm Haunted Harvest Market, Guildhall Square & Waterloo Place, Free. All ages

12 noon – 9pm Exploration Dome, Waterloo Place, £3, shows every half hour. All ages

Man on the Moon: Mayor Maol�osa McHugh pictured at the Museum of the Moon, which continues today at the Guildhall.

1pm - 4pm, Jack O’ Lantern Festival, Bandstand, Waterloo Place. Free. All ages

1pm, 2pm, 3pm, The Boy, The Witch & The Werewolf – The Battle to Save the Moon, Guildhall, Main Hall, £2.50 per ticket (approx. 40 minute show), All ages. 1pm -5pm

1pm - 5pm Live Music from BASORK, face painting and balloon modelling, Craft Village. Free. All ages 1pm - 4pm

1pm - 4pm Halloween Interactive Family Day, Nerve Centre. Free. All ages.

1pm - 3pm Tulip Ginderhorn –Street Animation, Guildhall Sq/ Waterloo Place, Free. All ages.

2pm - 2.40pm Momo & Zac- Street Animation, Guildhall Sq/ Waterloo Place. Free. All ages.

2pm – 4pm Sensation, Main Stage, Guildhall Sq. Free. All ages.

2pm -6pm Armagh Rhymers Bandstand & Haunted Harvest Market Free All ages

2pm – 10pm Monster Fun Fair, Ebrington Square. Various. All ages

2pm, 3pm, 4pm Kid’s Spooky Chocolate Workshop, Craft Village, £3, booking essential

www.derrycraftvillage.com All ages

2pm - 5pm Halloween Themed Afternoon Tea Everglades Hotel. Adults £19 /Children £10 Tel: 028 7132 1066. All ages

3pm -5pm Omenium - Street Animation, Guildhall Sq/ Waterloo Place. Free. All ages

3.20pm - 4pm Momo & Zac- Street Animation Guildhall Sq/ Waterloo Place Free. All ages

4pm – 4.30pm Results of Pumpkin Carving Competition, Bandstand, Waterloo Place. Free. All ages

4pm -5.30pm, DJ Silver Fox, Main Stage, Guildhall Sq. Free. All ages

4pm - 10pm, Zombie Apocalypse, Lock n’Load, Springtown Industrial Estate. £7 - £9 tickets

Tel: 028 71 279 050, All ages

4.30pm – 7pm, Museum of the Moon, Guildhall. Free. All ages

5pm SPARK, Guildhall Square & Waterloo Place, Free, All ages

5pm - 7.30pm See No Evil, The Playhouse £5. 11+ Event

6pm – 7.15pm, Studio 2, Main Stage, Guildhall Sq. Free All ages

7pm – 8.15pm Halloween Street Carnival Parade – ‘Releasing the Moon’ Starts at Council Offices, going up Strand Road to Queens Quay roundabout, Foyle Embankment & Queens Quay. Free All ages

7pm -9pm Grimm Reaper- Street Animation, Guildhall Sq/ Waterloo Place. Free

All ages

7pm - 10pm, Singing Spectres- Street Animation Guildhall Sq/ Waterloo Place. Free

All ages

7.30pm - 10pm, See No Evil, The Playhouse. £5 18+ Event

8.15pm Fireworks Finale, River Foyle. Free. All ages. 8pm – 10pm

8pm to 10pm Doghouse, Main Stage, Guildhall Sq. Free. All ages

8pm – 9.30pm, Halloween Screening – Dark Skies, Nerve Centre Cinema £3.50 plus booking fee

Age 15+

9pm -Late Halloween Big Band Ball, City Hotel, £15, booking essential. Tel: 028 71 365800

18+ Event

9pm - Late Graveyard Rave, The Glassworks, £12.50. Tickets from Eventbrite.com. 18+ Event

For further details n specific events check out www.derryhalloween.com and www.derrystrabane.com/halloween