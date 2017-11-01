‘It’s largely through luck we aren’t dealing with a tragedy’

SDLP Derry Councillor Brian Tierney has condemned those who fired shots at a house on Racecourse Park last night.

Two women inside the house were uninjured but were left “very badly shaken”, police said, following the incident in Shantallow at around 6.30pm.

Colr., Tierney said: “While the vast majority of people in Derry were out enjoying the fantastic Halloween celebrations, it’s deeply disturbing that individuals were planning an attack on a home on Racecourse park.

“There were two women in the house last night as shots were fired at it. It’s largely through luck that we aren’t dealing with a tragedy this morning.

“This is a large residential area. At 6.30pm, scores of children would have been running around, dressed up for Halloween, knocking doors. Those responsible for this attack were reckless in the extreme and must be caught.”

Colr. Tierney visited the area last night, he said, and “assured local people of our ongoing support”.

“I would encourage anyone with any information to come forward to police.,” he added.

The Racecourse Road was cordoned off following the incident at its junctions with Old School Lane and Bradleys Pass.

Meanwhile PSNI Inspector Ian Hunt has appealed to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact police at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1179 31/10/17.

Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.