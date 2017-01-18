It’s time to get on your bikes and get active, says Deputy Mayor

The Deputy Mayor, Councillor Jim McKeever, got on his bike at the Foyle Arena last week as part of a campaign to encourage more people to ‘Get Out Get Active’.

The council area is one of 18 localities chosen for the three year programme and a dedicated Active Recreation Officer, Kieran Coyle, has been appointed to roll it out in Derry and Strabane.

“It was good to see so many people at the Foyle Arena for this highly significant project for our local area,” he said.

“We are delighted to be one of two local Council areas in Northern Ireland to be chosen to run the project and receive funding from the Spirit of Sport 2012 trust.

“We believe there is a clear need for the project in this area to help improve the physical and mental well-being of our community and we look forward to the outcomes that it will deliver over the next three years.

“I’d like to recognise and acknowledge the role of Live Active NI, the community interest company of Disability Sport NI who helped bring this initiative to our area and we look forward to working in partnership with them to maximise the impact of the project.

“We could already see the partnership in action at Friday’s launch with the Everybody Active 2020 team and Council’s leisure staff working closely with the Get Out Get Active and Live Active NI staff to deliver physical and sporting activities to our young people.”

Live Active NI Manager Vicki Kennedy noted that there are a wide range of ways people can get involved in the initiative.

“Our aim is to increase the number of people who are able to access and enjoy local opportunities through local authority or independent provision, sports clubs or perhaps volunteering,” she said.

“We want to motivate people by tapping into their values and the things that matter most to them including building friendships, maintaining health, having fun and progressing in life.

“In doing so we hope to actively help build stronger, healthier and more unified communities.”

Three other charities Age NI, Disability Action and Volunteer Now will be supporting Live Active NI in the delivery of the GOGA programme in Northern Ireland.

To learn more about the Get Out Get Active programme or get involved visit www.liveactiveni.co.uk or contact Derry City and Strabane District Council Active Recreation Officer Kieran Coyle.