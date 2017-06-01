Jack is on ‘A Bit of a Walk’ for charity

A Dublin man has this week been walking the length of Inishowen to raise money for charity.

Jack O’Donohue, aged 65, plans to walk all 2,500kms of the Wild Atlantic Way in support of the Children’s Medical Research Foundation providing vital funds to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin and the National Children’s Research Centre.

Jack started walking in Muff on Monday, and expects his challenge will take around three months to complete.

Following the route of the Wild Atlantic Way and barring any unforeseen significant incidents he expects to reach Kinsale early September before his 45th wedding anniversary.

Retired for over five years, Jack said his family would rather he took a nap on the couch in the afternoon instead of gallivanting around the roads of Ireland.

However, he said he is not ready to surrender to that just yet.

“Brenda and I have five grown up children and seven grandchildren from 19 years down to 9 months.

“We consider ourselves most fortunate that they have never had to avail of the wonderful care provider at Crumlin Hospital where many of the most seriously ill children and their families are cared for by a wonderful team of dedicated professionals. This is my way of giving thanks.”

To follow Jack’s progress, visit https://www.facebook.com/2500klms and to sponsor Jack, visit https://www.cmrf.org/event/a-bit-of-a-walk