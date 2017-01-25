James Kee delighted to announce high-octane Copenhagen Drummers as Walled City Tattoo headliner

The producer of the Walled City Tattoo says it’s testament to the standing of the festival that it’s been able to attract show-stopping international drum specialists, The Copenhagen Drummers, as headliners for this years music festival.

The Danish group will make their debut at the Walled City Tattoo 2017 from Friday, May 12 to Saturday, May 13.

Taking the coveted headline spot at this year’s Tattoo, the drummers earned their “bad boy” title after their winning appearance on ‘Denmark’s Got Talent’ and spectacular performances on the ‘Eurovision Song Contest’.

Having performed over 500 international shows throughout the world to hundreds of thousands of people, the group’s high energy brand of drum-playing features water, fire and a range of off-beat “instruments”.

James Kee, Producer at the Walled City Tattoo, said: “We have pulled out all the stops for our 2017 programme and I’m delighted we can now announce our headline act, the show-stopping Copenhagen Drummers.

“It’s a testament to the standing of the festival that we can now attract artists of this calibre to the city. “This year’s programme includes all the traditional aspects of a Tattoo familiar to festival goers around the world, including the best of our local talent, marching bands, theatrics and musical performances.

“We’ll also be offering additional shows this year, including extra late night shows and matinee performances, which we hope will help cope with demand on tickets from previous years.”

Tickets for the Walled City Tattoo are on sale now and can be purchased at www.millenniumforum.co.uk or by calling the box office (028)71264455. For more information on the Walled City Tattoo visit www.walledcitytattoo.com/