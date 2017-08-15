James McClean and wife Erin celebrate birth of baby girl

James McClean and wife, Erin, celebrated the birth of a baby girl on Monday.

The little girl is called Willow Ivy and she was born in the early hours of Monday morning in a hospital in central England.

Proud mum Erin tweeted a photograph of herself with newborn Willow Ivy and husband James.

"Welcome Willow Ivy mammy and daddy love u very much x," said Erin.

Willow Ivy is James' and Erin's third child - they have a daughter Allie Mae and son, Junior James.

James, who is originally from Creggan Heights, plays for English Premiership side, West Bromwich Albion and is an established player for the Republic of Ireland.