James McClean helps Derry toddler waiting on heart transplant

Republic of Ireland international, James McClean, has come to the aid of a critically ill Derry toddler in need of a heart transplant.

The 27 year-old West Bromwich Albion player contacted the ‘Journal’ on Monday evening after he read about three-year old Brayden Moore on the newspaper’s website.

Little Brayden, who is from the Seven Oaks area of the city, travelled to Newcastle at the weekend where he is waiting on a heart transplant.

Brayden’s father, Ciaran, told the ‘Journal’ that McClean had made a “considerable personal donation” towards helping the family.

Family and friends of Brayden and his parents Ciaran and Andrena set-up a GoFundMe.com page at the weekend to help the family with financial costs.

Brayden’s parents have had to take a considerable length of time off from work to be by their son’s hospital bed in England.

“James Mc Clean was in touch privately last night offering his best wishes and he made a considerable personal donation to help us over here,” said Ciaran.

“Yet again, James shows he hasn’t forgotten about his own people and his roots.

“I would like to thank James and his wife for their generosity. Certain papers and political figures take pleasure in taking swipes at James but they seem to ignore these selfless acts he does time and time again,” he added.

A target of £600 was set on the GoFundMe.com page but it was surpassed within hours.

At the time of publishing this article more than £3,500 had been raised.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support we have received from the people of Derry,” said Ciaran.

“It is a great source of comfort that people from all over our city and all walks of life have offered their support to Brayden.”

For more information visit the Brayden The Soldier GoFundMe.com page.