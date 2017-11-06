James McClean hits out at 'convenient' Match of the Day coverage

James McClean has critisicised BBC programme Match of the Day for what he describes as "failing pick up [footage] bottles, coins and lighters " that he claims were thrown at him during West Bromwich Albion's clash with Huddersfield town at the weekend.

The British soccer highlights programme did however show footage of James McClean tackle on Tom Ince, which earned the 28 year-old a yellow card.

"Convenient how match of the day cameras pick up my tackle, But fail to pick up bottles, coins and lighters been throwing in same incident," Tweeted McClean on Saturday evening.

McClean continued to hit out at Match of the Day via his Instagram account, which is followed by almost 100,000 people.

"Frustrating is the best word to describe today," said the former Derry City player. "P.S. - launching bottles and other objects from up in the stands make you cowards not hard men," added McClean.