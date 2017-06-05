James McClean 'honoured' to be included on 'Bus of Legends'

Derry born footballer, James McClean, said he was "honoured" to feature on they city's first ever 'Bus of Legends'.

The initiative is by Translink and the people of Derry voted for McClean, singer, Phil Coulter and actress Roma Downey all to appear on the side of the bus.

WATCH: JAMES MCCLEAN SCORES AGAINST URUGUAY

The new double-decker bus was revealed in Guildhall Square on Monday afternoon.

McClean, who is currently on international duty with the Republic of Ireland, was unable to attend the launch. However, he did find time to post a thank you message to everyone involved via his Instagram account.

"Proud to be recognised by the public in my own home town," said McClean.

"Honoured in great company with Phil Coulter and Roma Downey - thank yous."

McClean's wife, Erin, and their two young children attended the event in his absence.